Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gila County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:37:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gila THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM MST The storms which prompted the warning near Christopher Creek have weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gila County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Gila#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
MLBPosted by
CNN

6 New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, team says

(CNN) — Six players on the New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday, in the second instance this year of breakthrough cases occurring among some members of the baseball team. "We have three positives, and we have three pending that we've had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy