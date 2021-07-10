Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 17:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:37:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gila THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM MST The storms which prompted the warning near Christopher Creek have weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.alerts.weather.gov
