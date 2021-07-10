Making chocolate fun again: Mother, daughter open Kohcoa Gourmet Chocolate Bar at Beachwood Place
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- For Ardelia Holmes and her 13-year-old daughter, Cherish, the move wasn’t long in terms of distance, but it was significant. In December, 2020, the duo opened a pop-up store, operating from a table in a Beachwood Place mall concourse selling a creation called “loaded hot chocolate.” The cocoa drink with tempting, sweet toppings became a hit with shoppers to the point that, on June 13, with a greatly expanded menu, the Holmes opened their business, Kohcoa (pronounced like “cocoa”) Gourmet Chocolate Bar, in a mall storefront, located on the first floor, near Saks Fifth Avenue.www.cleveland.com
