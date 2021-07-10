Making chocolate fun again: Mother, daughter open Kohcoa Gourmet Chocolate Bar at Beachwood Place

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The City of Beachwood will host National Night Out activities from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 3) in the parking lot of City Hall, 25325 Fairmount Blvd. The public is invited to join in on what is planned as a fun, family-friendly, first-time event for the city. Residents will have an opportunity to chat with Beachwood police officers, get a close-up look at police vehicles, meet the BPD’s K-9 unit, play games, get an airbrush tattoo, see Outback Ray’s animals and more.