Beachwood, OH

Making chocolate fun again: Mother, daughter open Kohcoa Gourmet Chocolate Bar at Beachwood Place

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 22 days ago
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- For Ardelia Holmes and her 13-year-old daughter, Cherish, the move wasn’t long in terms of distance, but it was significant. In December, 2020, the duo opened a pop-up store, operating from a table in a Beachwood Place mall concourse selling a creation called “loaded hot chocolate.” The cocoa drink with tempting, sweet toppings became a hit with shoppers to the point that, on June 13, with a greatly expanded menu, the Holmes opened their business, Kohcoa (pronounced like “cocoa”) Gourmet Chocolate Bar, in a mall storefront, located on the first floor, near Saks Fifth Avenue.

Beachwood police host family fun Night Out Aug. 3; mall to hold job fair Aug. 4-5

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The City of Beachwood will host National Night Out activities from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 3) in the parking lot of City Hall, 25325 Fairmount Blvd. The public is invited to join in on what is planned as a fun, family-friendly, first-time event for the city. Residents will have an opportunity to chat with Beachwood police officers, get a close-up look at police vehicles, meet the BPD’s K-9 unit, play games, get an airbrush tattoo, see Outback Ray’s animals and more.

