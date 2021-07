Nesting season for loggerhead sea turtles is in full swing, and the number of nests on Georgia’s beaches this summer indicate a continued recovery of the at-risk population. Mark Dodd, a senior wildlife biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources who coordinates sea turtle conservation efforts in the state, said Thursday that while nesting numbers are above average this summer, the approximately 1,630 nests found and recorded so far are below what’s been seen in recent years when nesting has taken place at high rates.