Tennessee's football program will start a strong push towards fall camp as players will arrive on campus later this week to begin the July circuit. When the Vols take the field on September 3rd against Bowling Green, there will be plenty of new faces as the program has suffered attrition, and the first-year staff has brought in new guys to fill voids. In this segment, we rank the ten incoming transfers by their likelihood of early impact and importance to the 2021 season.