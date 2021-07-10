3 sports Patrick Mahomes could go pro in other than football

Patrick Mahomes has proven that he is a sensational football player, but there are three other sports he potentially could’ve been a pro at also. Four years into his NFL career, Patrick Mahomes has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the game. From his rocket arm to his ability to throw on the run, the Texas Tech alum is a different breed under center. He’s already won a Super Bowl, and if he continues this career trajectory, he will have a gold jacket and a bust in Canton when it’s all said and done.