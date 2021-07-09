Bishop Kelley graduate Austin Wormell ready for home debut with FC Tulsa; Kickoff moved to 3 p.m.
Austin Wormell used to be a part of the home crowd at ONEOK Field watching Tulsa’s USL franchise. On Saturday afternoon, the Bishop Kelley graduate will be playing before the team’s home crowd in a regular-season home match for the first time when FC Tulsa (5-4-1, 16 points) hosts perennial USL power Louisville City FC (6-2-2, 20 points) at 3 p.m. — the starting time was moved up because of the forecast of severe weather at night.tulsaworld.com
