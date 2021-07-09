Bishop Kelley graduate Austin Wormell ready for home debut with FC Tulsa; Kickoff moved to 3 p.m.

Everybody loves do-overs, or at least they should. I am actually a connoisseur of do-overs, clinging to every Monday and every sunrise like a fleeting opportunity. But this is not a column about do-overs, but do-agains. It can be too disheartening to fret about the things you could have done or should have done, but reminiscing about the blessings you have had and wanting to re-live them takes you down a much healthier past.