Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Bishop Kelley graduate Austin Wormell ready for home debut with FC Tulsa; Kickoff moved to 3 p.m.

By Barry Lewis
Tulsa World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Wormell used to be a part of the home crowd at ONEOK Field watching Tulsa’s USL franchise. On Saturday afternoon, the Bishop Kelley graduate will be playing before the team’s home crowd in a regular-season home match for the first time when FC Tulsa (5-4-1, 16 points) hosts perennial USL power Louisville City FC (6-2-2, 20 points) at 3 p.m. — the starting time was moved up because of the forecast of severe weather at night.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Nsien
Person
Matt Bradley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Tulsa#Louisville City Fc#Usl#Rio Grande Valley Fc#Okc Energy Fc#Creighton#Oregon State#Rogers State#Fc Tulsa#Austin Bold Fc#Oneok Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

What the Ale: Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa cerveza contest

The final three submissions for Cabin Boys Brewery and FC Tulsa's beer name contest are set. FC Tulsa and Cabin Boys Brewery have gone through over 100 names, submitted by fans across Oklahoma for the new FC Tulsa cerveza, down to three of the most popular submissions:. 1. FC Tulsa...
Louisville, KYStumptown Footy

Match Thread: Portland Thorns FC @ Racing Louisville FC (4:30 p.m. PST)

Portland Thorns FC is back in action this weekend with their road match against Racing Louisville FC. The hope is that this match goes much better than the last one. The Thorns suffered their most difficult defeat yet, falling to the North Carolina Courage 2-0 on the road. That’s not ideal, especially when you’re trying to be the best in the NWSL.
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

AUSTIN BISHOP: Some sports memories are worth reliving over and over

Everybody loves do-overs, or at least they should. I am actually a connoisseur of do-overs, clinging to every Monday and every sunrise like a fleeting opportunity. But this is not a column about do-overs, but do-agains. It can be too disheartening to fret about the things you could have done or should have done, but reminiscing about the blessings you have had and wanting to re-live them takes you down a much healthier past.
MLSAustin Chronicle

Austin FC Scores Four Times for Historic First Home Win

Josh Wolff could feel it. Following Austin FC’s second consecutive 0-0 draw at Q2 Stadium last weekend in which the Verde extended a scoring drought to one goal in seven games, Wolff knew his squad just needed to connect one time for the floodgates to open. “You hate to say...
Austin, TXPosted by
hillcountrynews

Injuries pile up as Austin FC suffers first home loss against LAFC

Not every first can be a good one for Austin FC. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
MLSTulsa World

FC Tulsa plays to a draw against OKC Energy

OKLAHOMA CITY — OKC Energy controlled the first half, FC Tulsa controlled the second half, and the result was a 0-0 tie Friday night at Taft Stadium in the second game of the season of the Black Gold Derby. The Energy missed a chance in the 59th minute when a...
MLSPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FC Tulsa gets draw at OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – FC Tulsa’s unbeaten streak against OKC Energy FC is still alive. A goalless draw at Taft Stadium made it seven matches in a row for FC Tulsa without a loss to OKC, extending its Black Gold Derby record. It was a cagey affair with few shots to come by for either side.
MLSPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FC Tulsa flips script, gets big win over Louisville

TULSA – Script, flipped. FC Tulsa played a reverse card on Louisville City FC, securing a massive 3-2 victory, just three weeks after suffering a loss by the same scoreline. The win edges FC Tulsa within just one point of Louisville for second place in the USL Championship’s Central Division.
MLSKansas City Star

Austin FC hosts Los Angeles FC in non-conference play

Los Angeles FC (4-4-3) vs. Austin FC (3-5-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +197, Los Angeles FC +125, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC and Los Angeles FC meet in a cross-conference contest. Austin FC takes the field for the thirteenth game in franchise history. Austin...
MLSdallassun.com

Austin FC look to build on home success against LAFC

Austin FC will look to build on their first-ever win at home and make a move up the Western Conference standings when they host Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night. Austin checked off a lot of boxes in a 4-1 victory over Portland on Saturday, including its first-ever home goal, while putting a definitive end to an eight-match winless streak. Jon Gallagher, Diego Fagundez, Alex Ring and Hector Jimenez scored the goals, and Cecilio Dominguez racked up two assists.
MLSPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Austin FC Beat the Portland Timbers 4-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jon Gallagher scored the first MLS goal at Q2 Stadium and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 to snap an eight-game winless streak. Austin won for the first time since back-to-back victories on April 24 and May 1. Gallagher opened the scoring with a sliding finish of a give-and-go with Tomás Pochettino in the 28th minute. It was Austin’s first goal since a 1-1 tie with Sporting Kansas City on June 12. Austin, which went into the game with just six goals this season, had 69.3% possession and the Timbers had just five shots, one on target.
MLSStumptown Footy

Timbers ready for reflection after exhausting night in Austin

You would be forgiven if you didn’t watch last night’s Portland Timbers match against Austin FC. If you’re an Austin fan and you watched it, it was probably awesome. You got to see your team light it up at Q2 Stadium with a roaring crowd cheering them on as they rollicked the Timbers 4-1. There really isn’t a better way for Austin FC to christen their new stadium.
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Four-goal offensive explosion reflected in jump in Austin FC player ratings

Austin FC broke an eight-game winless streak Thursday in a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers in front of a sellout crowd at Q2 Stadium. A first-half goal by Jon Gallagher put Austin FC in front and Gallagher in the history books. Two goals in the second half put the match out of reach and gave Austin FC three points for the first time at home. Here are the player ratings on a scale of 1 to 10.
MLSPosted by
hillcountrynews

First-year players adjusting to rigors of MLS at Austin FC

Major League Soccer is unlike any league in the world. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Austin FC player ratings suffer following 2-0 loss at home to LAFC

Austin FC fell back to earth Wednesday night in a 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC. It was the first home loss for Austin FC in four matches inside the loud and colorful Q2 Stadium. A packed house couldn’t urge the Verde and Black into goals. Austin FC was shut out for the third time in four home matches and for seventh time in past nine games.
MLSRaleigh News & Observer

LAFC hands Austin FC 1st loss at Q2 Stadium

LAFC (5-4-3) won its second straight game on the road after not winning away from home in its previous eight tries. Austin (3-6-4) has scored just six goals in its last nine matches — with four coming against Portland on Thursday night to snap an eight-match winless run. LAFC capitalized...

Comments / 0

Community Policy