Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Giants place Buster Posey on the injured list

SportsGrid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants placed Buster Posey on the injured list Friday, Maria I Guardado of MLB.com reports. Posey suffered a left thumb contusion last Sunday and has been unable to play this week. If the injury isn’t severe, Posey could return as soon as next Friday when the Giants open up the second half of their schedule. Logan Webb was activated off of the IL to take the spot of Posey on the roster. Webb had been on the IL with a shoulder injury.

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Logan Webb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Injured List#Mlb Com#Il#The National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Buster Posey gets good news on X-ray for thumb injury

Buster Posey got some good news regarding his thumb injury. Posey left Sunday night’s San Francisco Giants-Arizona Diamondbacks game after taking a foul tip off his thumb. He tried to stay in and catch a few warmup pitches, but decided to come out. Posey underwent X-rays which were negative. Giants...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Giants catcher Buster Posey suffers thumb injury in win over Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants received some good news even though catcher Buster Posey exited Sunday's 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a thumb injury. According to The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly, Posey's X-rays came back negative after he exited Sunday's game in the sixth inning with a left thumb contusion after being struck by a foul ball from Diamondbacks pinch hitter Daulton Varsho.
MLBknbr.com

Is Buster Posey a Hall of Famer? Tim Kurkjian breaks down his case

NL Rookie of the Year, NL MVP, 3x World Series Champion, 4x Silver Slugger winner and as of Thursday, 7x All-Star. Those are Buster Posey’s bonafides, and they are certainly impressive. Impressive enough to get him into the Hall of Fame? That’s perhaps not as clear. Nobody knows more about...
MLBknbr.com

Buster Posey is a seven-time All-Star amid incredible comeback year

In a season that has been so much about rest, about protecting against injury, about ensuring he is healthy, it comes to this. Buster Posey’s all-around excellence will make him play an extra game. On Thursday the great Giants catcher was named to his seventh All-Star Game, voted in as...
Florida StatePosted by
WTXL ABC 27 News

Mat Nelson wins Buster Posey Award

Florida State's Mat Nelson had a pretty sensational season for Florida State. He finished the year tied atop the national leaderboard in homeruns, hitting 23 in 53 games. Nelson was a force behind the plate too, and Thursday night he was recognized for it.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Thursday BP: Cheer yourself up with Buster Posey

Hello and happy Thursday. Barring something very weird, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will be named as a NL All-Star starter today, marking his seventh All-Star selection. So that seems like as good a time as any to celebrate him. Except when it’s made official and we celebrate him...
MLBnumberfire.com

San Francisco's Buster Posey resting on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants catcher / first baseman Buster Posey is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Posey will receive a breather after Curt Casali was chosen as San Francisco's starting catcher for Sammy Long. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Posey has produced a...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Buster Posey named All-Star starter

We all knew it was coming, but now it’s official. San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey has been named an All-Star. He’ll be the starting catcher for the National League team in the July 13 game at Coors Field. It’s the seventh time that Posey has made the All-Star team,...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Giants catcher Buster Posey makes NL All-Star team for seventh time

PHOENIX — Giants catcher Buster Posey sat out last season during the pandemic. This season, he returned in peak form and is an All-Star again. Posey will be the starting catcher for the National League team July 13 in Denver. It is his seventh All-Star Game selection, including five as a starter.
MLBamericanpeoplenews.com

Buster Posey Exits Game Due To Thumb Contusion

11:17PM: Manager Gabe Kapler confirmed that Posey wouldn’t be starting Monday’s game, but told reporters (including Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area) that Posey might be available off the bench. 11:01PM: Giants catcher Buster Posey left tonight’s game with a left thumb contusion after he was struck by a...
MLBgiants365.com

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey put on IL, out for All-Star Game

San Francisco Giants All-Star catcher Buster Posey was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left thumb contusion, the team announced Friday. The 34-year-old Posey hasn't played since suffering the thumb injury during the sixth inning of the Giants' 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Fourth of July. He sustained the injury after taking an awkward shot to his glove on a foul tip by the Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho.

Comments / 0

Community Policy