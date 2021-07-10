Cancel
Portland, OR

Officials Tour 82nd Ave Ahead of Improvements

montavilla.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, three elected officials toured SE 82nd Ave to highlight proposed safety investments coming to the roadway. Thanks to United States Representative Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), the recently passed US House infrastructure package contains $5 million for 82nd Ave safety improvements. These federal dollars will join $185 million in State and City funds previously committed to 82nd Ave improvements as part of the jurisdictional transfer of the State-owned highway to the City of Portland.

montavilla.net

