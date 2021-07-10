Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

More than 50 People Prosecuted in San Diego for Pesticide Smuggling at Border

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yqCZ_0asbOzxd00
Pesticides smuggled from Mexico. Photo from Justice Department environmental crimes bulletin

An initiative by federal authorities in San Diego to curb the smuggling of Mexican pesticides into the United States — chemicals which the U.S. Attorney’s Office says both lack EPA approval and are hazardous to human health — has resulted in more than 50 people prosecuted to date for environmental crimes, it was announced Friday.

The Border Pesticide Initiative group was formed in 2019 to combat a rise in injuries to law enforcement officers exposed to pesticides during operations aimed at taking down illegal marijuana cultivation sites.

The chemicals in question require registration numbers showing they received EPA approval and importers must provide documentation in advance to allow for inspection, neither of which the U.S. Attorney’s Office says were provided by the defendants, who allegedly attempted to bring pesticides across the border at ports of entry.

Of the 50 federally charged defendants, 14 have been convicted of felonies and 26 were convicted of misdemeanors, with the defendants collectively ordered to pay more than $60,000 to cover costs for the pesticides’ disposal.

Additionally, eight cases have been filed by the San Diego City Attorney’s Office against people accused of possessing pesticides found at the border.

Nearly 1,000 containers of Mexican pesticides have been seized since the initiative began.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the pesticides most frequently encountered include the active ingredients carborfuran and methamidophos, which are not permitted to be sold or distributed in the U.S.

Carborfuran, which is sold in Mexico under the trade names Furadan and Qufuran, is classified by the EPA as Toxicity Category I, the highest such category based on its lethal potency from absorption by ingestion, contact with skin and inhalation.

Methamidophos, sold in Mexico under the trade names Metaldane 600, Tamaron or Monitor, is considered “one of the most acutely toxic organophosphate pesticides and is similar to a class of chemicals originally manufactured as chemical warfare nerve agents,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Comments / 1

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Pesticides#People Prosecuted#Mexican#Methamidophos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
EPA
Related
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

10 Years Ago, Rebecca Zahau Saga Began with a Bound Body Beneath a Balcony

A nude woman’s body, bound and gagged. An oceanfront mansion in an idyllic community. An appalling tragedy involving a child. All of the circumstances surrounding Rebecca Zahau’s death one decade ago add up to an enduring mystery that continues to ensnare her family, investigators and armchair sleuths who are drawn in anew. Even now, yet another court hearing looms in 10 days.

Comments / 1

Community Policy