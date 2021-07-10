Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steven M. Sipple: Mulling a level of grace for Hoiberg;

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
Daily Iberian
 6 days ago

We know one way to help spice up the rest of the summer. You came through once again with superb questions, so let's get this rolling. Why do you constantly try to equate Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg? Take out the COVID year -- Frost had two full years to show progress. He regressed. Hoiberg had one year. Not to mention, Frost came in shooting his mouth off about the Big Ten adjusting to them. Hoiberg did nothing of the sort. He just went to work. End of the day, it’s not the same and yet you get worked up when Hoiberg is rightly treated with more grace than Frost -- Jeff W.

www.iberianet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Fred Hoiberg
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#College Football#American Football#Covid#Huskers#Penn State#Nu#Paramount Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Nebraska StateBleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Calls Out Nebraska HC Scott Frost After Brother Luke's Transfer

NFL star Christian McCaffrey waded into his brother Luke's transfer from the University of Louisville on Wednesday, criticizing comments made by Nebraska head coach Scott Frost regarding Luke's decision. Max McCaffrey @notoriousmax25. *Transfers in college*. *Brings in transfers this week*. “Bad Advice” 😂😂😂. Treat all players former and current with...
Nebraska StatePosted by
FanSided

Nebraska football: 3 Huskers that need to improve in 2021

If the Nebraska football team is going to succeed in 2021, these Huskers will need to step up this coming season. Scott Frost is on the hot seat and the Nebraska football team hasn’t had a winning season in quite a while. In fact, it’s been a long time since the Huskers have even been in a bowl game. 2016, with Mike Riley leading the Huskers, was the last time the Nebraska football team had a winning season and made a bowl game.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh, Scott Frost land on CBS Sports' hot seat rankings

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Nebraska coach Scott Frost are firmly on the hot seat heading into the 2021 college football season. Both Big Ten coaches landed on CBS Sports’ annual hot seat rankings. They’re joined by seven other coaches across college football who need to show serious improvement in order to retain their job moving forward.
College Sports247Sports

Frost, Hoiberg offer thoughts on Trev Alberts hire

On the day the new boss of Husker athletics was announced, Nebraska's two most high-profile coaches gave a review probably expected but still to be documented: Two thumbs up. “This is an exciting day for Nebraska Athletics and the University of Nebraska. I commend Chancellor Green and President Carter on an excellent choice for our athletic director," said Husker football coach Scott Frost in a statement. "Trev Alberts has a great track record of success in whatever he has done, dating back to his playing days through his time leading the UNO athletic department. Trev and I share a love of Nebraska, this football program, and this athletic department. I look forward to working with Trev to continue to build our program.”
Lincoln, NEhailvarsity.com

Dalano Banton’s Departure Leaves Fred Hoiberg with a Decision to Make

Dalano Banton’s decision to remain in the 2021 NBA Draft leaves Fred Hoiberg with a few things to consider as the Huskers gear up for the 2021–22 season. First, despite his second-half struggles last season following Nebraska’s COVID-19 shutdown, Banton is a significant loss for the Huskers. He led the team in rebounds, assists and blocks and was third in scoring. He was the best passer on the team and created a lot of opportunities for himself and others despite his individual scoring limitations. As a 6-foot-9 point guard, it’s going to be difficult for any one player to replace what Banton would have provided.
NBA247Sports

Hoiberg offers thoughts on Banton's decision to stay in NBA Draft

Nebraska basketball is moving forward without Dalano Banton into the 2021-2022 season. Banton will keep his name in the NBA draft after having a good run of workouts and combines to finish out June. Underclassmen such as Banton had until July 7 to announce their decision on whether to stay...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum says this team most likely to drop out of College Football Playoff this season

If there is one team from last year’s College Football Playoff that won’t make the cut in 2021, SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum says it would be Clemson. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday, Finebaum was asked which team he thought would not make a return appearance to the College Football Playoff this fall. He says Clemson fits the description, primarily because of its Week 1 opponent.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

LSU Football: Ed Orgeron gets slapped in the face…again

LSU football fans should be accustomed to seeing Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron getting disrespected. Orgeron hasn’t received proper respect from the media throughout his time as the Tigers’ head coach. I’m not sure why this is the case. Maybe it’s because he didn’t have much success when he was...
Michigan Statethespun.com

Phil Steele Releases His Prediction For Michigan’s W-L

Coming off a disheartening 2-4 season, the Michigan Wolverines made a bunch of changes for the upcoming 2021 campaign. But will those changes translate into a winning record, or possibly even a Big Ten title?. In an interview with 247Sports, college football analyst Phil Steele spoke glowingly about the team’s...
College Sports247Sports

USC's Clay Helton among Dennis Dodd's hottest coaching seats for 2021

Embattled USC head coach Clay Helton made another appearance on CBSSports.com college football analyst Dennis Dodd's annual hot seat rankings for the 2021 season on Tuesday. Helton was one of six coaches to earn a (4) rating, which equates to "start improving now" in Dodd's rankings. Helton was a (5) rating (the highest hot seat rating) in 2020.
Ohio StateYardbarker

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Named To Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

Named for legendary Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Dodd, the Dodd Trophy is given annually to the Football Bowl Subdivision coach whose program “enjoys success on the gridiron while stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.”. This year's watch list was created by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy