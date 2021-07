The Los Angeles Dodgers placed shortstop Corey Seager on the 60-day IL on Wednesday. We tell you why the team decided to transfer the 2020 World Series MVP to the 60-day IL and how it will impact his eventual return. Plus, the Dodgers claimed RHP Bobby Dahl of waives from the Milwaukee Brewers. We tell you everything you need to know about the newest Dodger and if he’ll have an impact on LA’s pen this season.