FBI, DHS agents headed to Haiti as US citizens are accused in assassination plot

By Michael Wilner and Bryan Lowry, Miami Herald
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — FBI and Department of Homeland Security agents are headed to Haiti to help in the investigation of President Jovenel Moise’s assassination, the White House said Friday, hours after two Americans were accused in the plot. White House officials did not provide details on the number of agents that...

