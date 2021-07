Admittedly, I was way too low on the Toronto Blue Jays offense coming into the season. To be fair, Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are performing at their 90th percentile outcomes (or better), but that still doesn't take away from how awesome they've been. Despite being named an All-Star starter, Teoscar Hernandez is the one that's kind of flown under the radar. As a result, I'd be looking to buy him in Fantasy.