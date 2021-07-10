A Band Of Colombian Mercenaries Assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
On Wednesday, the entire world reeled at the news that the Haitian president, 53-year-old Jovenel Moïse, had been assassinated. Haiti is already a country wracked by poverty, gang violence, and political and economic instability. The violent killing of the nation’s political leader is sure to make an already bad situation worse. As authorities scrambled to get to the bottom of who was behind the assassination orders, the plot has thickened.wearemitu.com
Comments / 1