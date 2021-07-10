Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

A Band Of Colombian Mercenaries Assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By Andrea Reindl
Posted by 
@wearemitu
@wearemitu
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, the entire world reeled at the news that the Haitian president, 53-year-old Jovenel Moïse, had been assassinated. Haiti is already a country wracked by poverty, gang violence, and political and economic instability. The violent killing of the nation’s political leader is sure to make an already bad situation worse. As authorities scrambled to get to the bottom of who was behind the assassination orders, the plot has thickened.

wearemitu.com

Comments / 1

@wearemitu

@wearemitu

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dedicated to bringing you the latest news affecting the Latinx community.

 http://wearemitu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Person
Joseph Vincent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercenaries#Assassination#Getty Images#Haitian Americans#Taiwanese#Colombians#Acabo#Le Expresamos#Ofrecemos Toda La#Sobre Los Autores#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related
AmericasPosted by
Daily Mail

Haiti president's injured wife Martine Moïse shares photos of herself in hospital after being shot - and says she can't believe her husband was assassinated in front of her 'without saying a last word to me'

The injured wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has shared photos of herself in her hospital bed, saying she is still in disbelief that her husband was killed right in front of her. Martine Moïse tweeted two photos of herself in her Miami hospital bed on Thursday after she...
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Haitian Police: President's Killing Planned In Dominican Republic

The assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise by a group of armed mercenaries was planned in the Dominican Republic, according to Haiti's police chief. A photograph circulating on social media identifies two suspects -- both later arrested -- meeting former Haitian opposition senator Joel John Joseph, who is wanted by police.
Miami, FLWSVN-TV

First Lady of Haiti thanks JMH staff as she recovers from ambush

MIAMI (WSVN) - The First Lady of Haiti has given an update on her condition a week after she and her husband, Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse, were ambushed in their home. Martine Moïse tweeted a picture on Wednesday night of her laying in a hospital bed at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
PoliticsThe Independent

Wife of assassinated Haiti president speaks out

Haiti: Wife of assassinated President Jovenel Moise speaks out. The wife of the assassinated president of Haiti has spoken out from her hospital bed in Miami, Florida, posting two images of herself as she recovers from gunshot wounds to her arms and leg. “I still don’t believe that my husband...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Colombian Forces Seize Six Tons Of Cocaine From ELN Rebel Jungle Labs

Colombia's military seized six tons of cocaine from a jungle laboratory run by ELN guerillas in the southwest of the country, Defense Minister Diego Molano said Tuesday. "I want to announce to the country the most important blow to the ELN drug trafficking this year, with the seizure of six tons of cocaine hydrochloride," he said in a video released to the media.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Security chief for assassinated Haitian president detained: NYT

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - The head of palace security for assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been arrested and is in police custody, the New York Times reported on Thursday. A spokeswoman for the national police confirmed that the security chief of the presidential palace, Dimitri Herard, had been detained, the...
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Haiti names more plot suspects

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A former Haitian senator, a fired government official and an informant for the U.S. government are the latest suspects identified as part of a sweeping investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moise. The men are among five fugitives who police said are armed and dangerous as...
Posted by
Rolling Stone

Colombian Ex-Soldiers Implicated in Haiti Assassination Received U.S. Military Training

A “small number” of the retired members of the Colombian military arrested last week in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president were trained by the U.S. military, the Pentagon said Thursday. In a statement to the Washington Post, Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Ken Hoffman said, “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had participated in past U.S. military training and education programs, while serving as active members of the Colombian Military Forces.” The Pentagon has not yet said how many of the suspects received training from the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy