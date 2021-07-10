A Band Of Colombian Mercenaries Assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

A “small number” of the retired members of the Colombian military arrested last week in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president were trained by the U.S. military, the Pentagon said Thursday. In a statement to the Washington Post, Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Ken Hoffman said, “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had participated in past U.S. military training and education programs, while serving as active members of the Colombian Military Forces.” The Pentagon has not yet said how many of the suspects received training from the...