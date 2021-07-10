Cancel
Environment

FORECAST: Thunderstorms likely overnight into Saturday

KCTV 5
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThunderstorms are likely through the overnight hours into the beginning of Saturday. Outside of the severe risk, flash flooding will also be a concern with additional heavy rainfall expected Saturday afternoon.

EnvironmentKCTV 5

FORECAST: Tracking chance for scattered showers, storms today

Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day. We are tracking an 80% chance for scattered showers and storms with a high near 80. We could see a few gusty storms today, especially this afternoon and evening with brief wind gusts and small hail. Flooding and flashing flooding will be our biggest concern with this new round of rain the next 24 hours. Good news, once we get through our round of storms today the chances for rain go downhill rapidly for your weekend plans!
EnvironmentKOMU

Forecast: Rain continues overnight for some, cooler this weekend

The threat for heavy rain continues into Friday morning, especially for areas south of I-70. The primary threat through the night will be the potential for heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding. Rainfall totals are expected to vary quite a bit across the region with most locations getting 1-2” of rain. Some will see less and others will see locally higher amounts of 3” possible.
Marquette, MIUPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 7/15/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 348 PM EDT THU JUL 15 2021 /248 PM CDT THU JUL 15 2021/ TONIGHT...CLEAR. LOWS 45 TO 60...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 74 TO 83...COOLEST NEAR THE GREAT LAKES. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 49 TO 64...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARMER. HIGHS 74 TO 87...COOLEST NEAR THE GREAT LAKES. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 55 TO 65...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. SUNDAY...SUNNY. HOT AND BECOMING MORE HUMID. HIGHS 74 TO 90...COOLEST NEAR THE GREAT LAKES. MONDAY...SUNNY. HOT AND HUMID. LOWS 58 TO 66. HIGHS 76 TO 90 ...COOLEST NEAR THE GREAT LAKES. TUESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOLER. LOWS 58 TO 66. HIGHS 67 TO 82 ...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR.
Environmentyourerie

Click here for the Evening/Overnight Forecast

A very muggy air mass will exist over the regions for the next several days. Showers and storms will move through the area at times. Any storm could produce a heavy downpour. Font in the area will continue to produce more showers and storms Saturday with leftover showers even possible into Sunday. Somewhat drier weather for the second half of the weekend into early next week. Temps. will remain warm into next week with highs mainly in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 60s and 70s.
Vernon County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Northwestern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Scott, Fulton, Marmaton, Richards, Deerfield, Metz, Stotesbury and Hammond. This includes the following low water crossings West Fork Pryor Creek at Blair Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

