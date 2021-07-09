Cancel
Descendants of enslaved people join dig on former Jesuit plantation

By Renée Roden 
Washington Post
 6 days ago

(RNS) — Vickie White Nelson, 49, has deep roots in southern Maryland. Her ancestor, Regis Gough — her mother’s great-great-grandfather — was enslaved on a plantation there owned by Jesuits and is listed among the Georgetown University 272, a list of enslaved persons the Jesuits sold to Louisiana plantations. But for some mysterious reason, Gough escaped being shipped west.

