US Stocks End Volatile Week At Records, European Stocks Also Gain

By AFP News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wall Street stocks bounced back Friday, concluding a rocky week at records as investors shrugged off worries over global growth and the Delta strain of Covid-19 that had pummeled equities in the prior session. All three major US indices finished at all-time highs, following a strong session in Europe. "Yesterday's...

