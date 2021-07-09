Prominent Anglican bishop takes leave of absence amid ongoing accusations of mishandling abuse allegations
(RNS) — A prominent Anglican bishop has announced a leave of absence after admitting he mishandled allegations of abuse. Bishop Stewart Ruch III of the Anglican Church in North America’s Upper Midwest Diocese had known since 2019 that former lay minister Mark Rivera had been charged with felony child sexual abuse. But he did not tell people in his diocese about the abuse allegations until last month — which Ruch has called a “regrettable error.”www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0