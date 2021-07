ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Concerned community members were at the U.S. Attorney Office's VIPER announcement Wednesday, and shared their thoughts with officials. At the same intersection where police say Genuine Ridgeway was shot and killed in front of her two kids, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office was joined by federal and local partners to announce the creation of the VIPER task force, officially named the Federal Violence Prevention and Elimination Response, which will bring in federal resources in the hopes of reducing the wave of violence in Rochester.