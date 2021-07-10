Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steven M. Sipple: Mulling a level of grace for Hoiberg;

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
doniphanherald.com
 6 days ago

We know one way to help spice up the rest of the summer. You came through once again with superb questions, so let's get this rolling. Why do you constantly try to equate Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg? Take out the COVID year -- Frost had two full years to show progress. He regressed. Hoiberg had one year. Not to mention, Frost came in shooting his mouth off about the Big Ten adjusting to them. Hoiberg did nothing of the sort. He just went to work. End of the day, it’s not the same and yet you get worked up when Hoiberg is rightly treated with more grace than Frost -- Jeff W.

www.doniphanherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Fred Hoiberg
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#College Football#American Football#Covid#Huskers#Penn State#Nu#Paramount Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Nebraska StatePosted by
FanSided

Nebraska football: 3 Huskers that need to improve in 2021

If the Nebraska football team is going to succeed in 2021, these Huskers will need to step up this coming season. Scott Frost is on the hot seat and the Nebraska football team hasn’t had a winning season in quite a while. In fact, it’s been a long time since the Huskers have even been in a bowl game. 2016, with Mike Riley leading the Huskers, was the last time the Nebraska football team had a winning season and made a bowl game.
College Sports247Sports

Frost, Hoiberg offer thoughts on Trev Alberts hire

On the day the new boss of Husker athletics was announced, Nebraska's two most high-profile coaches gave a review probably expected but still to be documented: Two thumbs up. “This is an exciting day for Nebraska Athletics and the University of Nebraska. I commend Chancellor Green and President Carter on an excellent choice for our athletic director," said Husker football coach Scott Frost in a statement. "Trev Alberts has a great track record of success in whatever he has done, dating back to his playing days through his time leading the UNO athletic department. Trev and I share a love of Nebraska, this football program, and this athletic department. I look forward to working with Trev to continue to build our program.”
NBA247Sports

Hoiberg offers thoughts on Banton's decision to stay in NBA Draft

Nebraska basketball is moving forward without Dalano Banton into the 2021-2022 season. Banton will keep his name in the NBA draft after having a good run of workouts and combines to finish out June. Underclassmen such as Banton had until July 7 to announce their decision on whether to stay...
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

Fred Hoiberg reacts to Dalano Banton's decision to remain in NBA Draft

Dalano Banton’s journey at Nebraska is coming to an end. Banton made that official Friday when he announced that he will be remaining in the NBA Draft. The star point guard had been investigating the draft while keeping a return to school open, but he will not be withdrawing his name or returning to the Huskers.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh, Scott Frost land on CBS Sports' hot seat rankings

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Nebraska coach Scott Frost are firmly on the hot seat heading into the 2021 college football season. Both Big Ten coaches landed on CBS Sports’ annual hot seat rankings. They’re joined by seven other coaches across college football who need to show serious improvement in order to retain their job moving forward.
Nebraska StateBleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Calls Out Nebraska HC Scott Frost After Brother Luke's Transfer

NFL star Christian McCaffrey waded into his brother Luke's transfer from the University of Louisville on Wednesday, criticizing comments made by Nebraska head coach Scott Frost regarding Luke's decision. Max McCaffrey @notoriousmax25. *Transfers in college*. *Brings in transfers this week*. “Bad Advice” 😂😂😂. Treat all players former and current with...
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

Michigan Football 2021 season simulation: Game 10 at Penn State

Maize n Brew is simulating Michigan Football’s 2021 football season game-by-game. The Wolverines enter Game 10 coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Indiana. Things don’t get any easier with a night game at Penn State next up. We’re using the College Football Revamped mod of NCAA 14 with updated...
College Sportsonthebanks.com

4-star LB Moses Walker commits to Rutgers

Greg Schiano continues to pound away at the Class of 2022. On Thursday night, four-star linebacker Moses Walker announced his commitment to Rutgers. The Erasmus Hall product took to Twitter to make the announcement. Walker chose Rutgers over Penn State, whom he visited in June, as part of his two...
Michigan Statethespun.com

Phil Steele Releases His Prediction For Michigan’s W-L

Coming off a disheartening 2-4 season, the Michigan Wolverines made a bunch of changes for the upcoming 2021 campaign. But will those changes translate into a winning record, or possibly even a Big Ten title?. In an interview with 247Sports, college football analyst Phil Steele spoke glowingly about the team’s...
NFL247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 53 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Ohio State coach Ryan Day named to 2021 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day is one of 17 coaches named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Dodd Trophy presented by PNC. The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. released the preseason watch list for the trophy on Tuesday. The list features more than a dozen of the nation's top college football coaches representing all Power Five conferences, as well as the AAC, Sun Belt, and an independent.
College Sports247Sports

James Franklin featured on Dodd Trophy Watch List

For the fifth straight year, Penn State head coach James Franklin has secured a spot on the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. The award, presented by The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl, “celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's coaching philosophy.”
Virginia StateSports Illustrated

Virginia's Top 2023 Prospect Commits to Penn State

Alex Birchmeier, a highly regarded offensive lineman from Virginia, helped Penn State relaunch its 2023 recruiting class by announcing his commitment Thursday. Birchmeier revealed his decision on social media. Birchmeier technically is the second player to commit to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class. Mathias "Mega" Barnwell was the first in...
College Sports247Sports

Four-star LB Moses Walker set for Thursday decision

Top247 linebacker Moses Walker was looking at an August decision, but instead will make his college choice known Thursday. The Brooklyn Erasmus Hall standout is down to Rutgers and Penn State -- he made official visits to both -- and will unveil his choice at 6 p.m. "What's next? Just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy