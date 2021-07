News from NFCH

Northwest Florida Community Hospital welcomes Khaled Al- Farawi, MD, specializing in pediatric medicine. Dr. Al- Farawi, is a Board Certified pediatrician. Dr. Al-Farawi attended medical school at Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Sana’a University. He completed his pediatric residency program at Joan C. Edward School of Medicine – Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. After completion of his residency, Dr. Al-Farawi has practiced in Panama City and Bonifay serving these communities for the last four years. Having a servant’s heart, he spent some time working with Doctors Without Borders developing a passion and compassion for humanitarian aid.