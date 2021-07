LAGRANGE – On Saturday, June 26, the town of LaGrange hosted its 49th annual LaGrange mini-fair and rodeo. The mini-fair was started to show off various projects that were conducted by the local 4-H Club. This year’s fair offered activities all day long for people of all ages to enjoy. Things kicked off with breakfast in the park sponsored by the Town of LaGrange with entertainment provided by the Torrington Fiddlers Association. That was followed by a 5k run and the parade. In the afternoon, lunch was provided by the Hawk Springs Emporium. There was also a gymkhana and stick horse races. The night-cap was a performance by Dean Duckson and the Turkey Snorts.