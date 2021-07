Golf fans know the struggles Jordan Spieth dealt with after he won Claret Jug back in 2017. It took four years since that victory at The Open Championship for Spieth to win a PGA Tour event again, as he finally broke his cold spell with a win last April at the 2021 Valero Texas Open. He is still searching for his first major win, though, since that win at Royal Birkdale, and if his first round at Royal St. George’s Golf Course Thursday is any indication, Spieth could be on his way to winning this year’s edition of the Open Championship.