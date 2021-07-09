Cancel
Three-putts can't stop Elizabeth Szokol from trending

By Emilia Migliaccio
Golf Channel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo three-putts in her first three holes at the Marathon LPGA Classic didn’t stop Elizabeth Szokol from shooting a 5-under 66 on Friday. Szokol started her second round on the back nine, and following her three-putt on No. 12, she birdied five out of six holes, including back-to-back closing par-5s, before making the turn.

