Clark, a former third-round pick from Stanford, spent four seasons with the 49ers. During his time with the franchise, he had 92 receptions for 909 yards and four touchdowns. “It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Greg Clark, 49, cherished husband, father, son, brother and friend to so many,” the family said in a statement. “Greg was a dedicated family man who was successful at everything he did, from his academic and athletic achievements as a Stanford scholar athlete to his role as tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, to the creation of a successful real estate platform throughout the bay area. Most importantly, he was a cherished and dedicated father of three sons, and a loving husband to his wife of 23 years.”