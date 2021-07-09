Cancel
CRHC sets COVID vaccine clinics

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarinda) – Clarinda Regional Health Center is offering additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics at two locations. Clinics take place at the hospital July 16th and the 30th from 9 a.m. to noon and at the Villisca Family Health Center August 4th from 9 a.m. to noon. Moderna vaccines are available for anyone over 18 years old. Individuals receiving an injection must wait 15 minutes before leaving, and are required to receive a second vaccination 28 days later.

