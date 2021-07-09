Severe storms still possible in KMAland

(Valley) -- National Weather Service officials continue to monitor the potential for severe weather activity later today (Friday) into Saturday morning. Most of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri remain under a slight risk for severe storms today between 4-and-10 p.m. A good portion of south central and central Iowa--including eastern portions of Page and Montgomery counties--are placed in an enhanced risk of activity. Weather service officials say a few strong to severe thunderstorms could develop across extreme southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa after 4 pm. These storms are capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. A few tornadoes are also possible in this area late this afternoon. The weather service says a more widespread severe weather episode is possible across the region later this evening. Brian Miller is a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Except for a few incidents, Miller says the severe storm season in KMAland has been relatively quiet thus far.