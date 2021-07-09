Cancel
Castle Rock, WA

Lewis County motorcyclists charged with drive-by shooting, felony assault after road rage incident near Castle Rock

By The Daily News
Longview Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASTLE ROCK — Two Lewis County motorcyclists were charged with felony assault and drive-by shooting after a July 3 incident near Castle Rock. The pair say they pulled their guns out in self-defense after being cut off by a truck. Multiple witnesses said Terry G. Middleton, 70, of Napavine, and Jack L. Ritter, 63, of Salkum, both pointed guns at the occupants of the truck, near the intersection of Spirit Lake Highway and Si Town Road.

