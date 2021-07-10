Cancel
Maryville, MO

Crash near Maryville injures 1

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Maryville) – A Grain Valley man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at the intersection of southbound U.S. Highway 71 and 330th Street 6 miles south of Maryville. Authorities say a 2016 Peterbilt semi driven by 56-year Lonnie Tompkins of Maryville was turning southbound onto 71 from 330th Street when it was struck by a 2010 Chevy Impala driven by 32-year-old Aaron Sartan of Grain Valley. Sartan’s vehicle exited the east side of the roadway, and came to rest in the median facing south. The semi came to a controlled stop on the southbound shoulder of 71, facing south.

