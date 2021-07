Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!. “It’s Way With Me”, the beautiful new song from Wye Oak, is about surrender and finding peace amidst chaos. It’s the second single this year from the duo of Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack, following “TNT” which we also featured shortly after its release. Wasner is having quite the year herself, having released one of the best albums this year, “Head of Roses”, her new Flock of Dimes record.