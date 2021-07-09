Cancel
Cortez, CO

Incoming Cortez City Manager Discusses Rebuilding Community Trust And Other Priorities

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Cortez hired a new City Manager about two months ago. After a recruitment process that involved a third party recruiter and public input, the Cortez City Council chose Drew Sanders to take over the post. Sanders was formerly the chief of police in Page, Arizona and started the city manager job here in Cortez on May 17. KSJD News recently sat down with Sanders to discuss his priorities for the Cortez community, and what the city management situation looks like almost eight weeks in.

