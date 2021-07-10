Cancel
New documentary ‘Wolfgang’ tells the rise of the celebrity chef

Cover picture for the articleFamed celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck wasn’t born into success. Director David Gelb documents the chef’s difficult beginnings in Austria before arriving in Los Angeles, where he brought his French training and love of fresh ingredients. At Ma Maison, Puck changed the relationship between the chef and restaurateur before opening Spago, a staple for Hollywood glitterati. Themes of adversity and innovation permeate Gelb’s latest documentary, “Wolfgang.”

