The Plastic Bag Store: A new Immersive film and art exhibit
Plastic bags are convenient and everywhere. Inspired by the packaging within packaging at grocery stores, Brooklyn-based artist Robin Frohardt conceived of “The Plastic Bag Store,” where all items are made from collected bags in New York. She considered that today’s single-use plastic bottles will be the Grecian vases of the future, where commonplace non-compostable, plastic items are misinterpreted. The exhibit is presented by CAP UCLA and runs through July 11.www.kcrw.com
