The Plastic Bag Store: A new Immersive film and art exhibit

The location that will host the upcoming the "The Art of Banksy" exhibition in Chicago is proving to be as elusive as the street artist whose work it displays.The producers of the show announced yesterday that the show will no longer be premiering at the Epiphany Center for the Arts on August 7, as was previously announced. When the Chicago run of "The Art of Banksy" was initially announced in April, organizers pegged an opening date of July 1—though there was no venue attached at the time.