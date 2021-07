I cannot tell you how many times someone has said to me that it's illegal to wear clothing with the American flag on it. But is that really true? The answer is ... no. It's 4th of July weekend. We spend a lot of time out celebrating our nation's independence and the freedoms and liberties that we enjoy as United States citizens. Some celebrate with flags in their yards, some celebrate with flags on their clothing. And when they do someone is going to call them out for it but depending on exactly how it's done it's actually not illegal.