Severe Weather Statement issued for Craven, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Craven; Jones; Onslow; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...NORTHERN ONSLOW AND PAMLICO COUNTIES At 826 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Vanceboro to 6 miles northwest of Maysville to Catherine Lake, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, New Bern, Havelock, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, New River Station, Half Moon, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Richlands, Maysville, Askins, Catherine Lake, Kellum, Cayton, Florence, Tuscarora, Jasper and Belgrade. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH