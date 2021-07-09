Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tiffin, OH

TSEP Awards Spotlight: John and Linda Detwiler

By Submitted by Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership is proud to have honored John and Linda Detwiler with the Special Recognition Award during the 2021 Annual Meeting June 3. After 11 years of service, Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Services President and CEO John announced his retirement from the position in March 2020. Born and raised in Tiffin, Detwiler left the community in his late teens and worked in sales and marketing. In 2009, he and Linda returned to the community where he took the job of president and CEO of the Tiffin Area Chamber of Commerce and she became a professor in the Communication Department at Heidelberg University.

advertiser-tribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiffin, OH
County
Seneca County, OH
Seneca County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heidelberg University#Chamber#Burns Electric#Casino Royale#Golf Outing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy