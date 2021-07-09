Cancel
Hakanson retires after 43 years

By Kristi Mostoller Republican Writer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we think of Maple Manor or Wheatland Estates, we think of family. Our family members go there to live so they can be taken care of by caring people. Connie Hakanson was one of them, from starting as a CNA and working her way up to administrator for the last 28 years. After 43 years serving Maple Manor, it was time to retire. Her farewell party was held at Maple Mannor on June 30th. Connie’s main priority was the well-being of the residents, and she was very dedicated to her job and the people. She would have started when it was just the one main building that they still have the business office, laundry, and activities in. Over Connie’s time, she has seen the facility grow to what it is today.

