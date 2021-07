The British influencer has elicited accusations of cultural appropriation and fetishization following their statement that they now identify as Korean. Here’s why. Oli London, infamous among K-pop fans for their repeatedly obsessive behavior, has once again garnered the public’s attention in just about the worst way possible. London has spent over $240,000 on plastic surgery to emulate BTS’s Jimin Park, and after going through yet another round of plastic surgery, the British influencer revealed on June 19 over Twitter that they now identify as Korean. London later posted a video on June 26 doubling down on their newfound identity, stating “I look Korean and Korea is my home country.”