The Chicago Cubs are below .500 at the All-Star Break for the first time since 2014 when they were at the end of a full on tear down and rebuild. An 11-15 April found the Cubs at the bottom of the NL Central. A scorching hot 19-8 month of May provided a brief respite from the looming disaster of June, a month nearly all saw coming. Chicago somehow maintained a hold on first place all the way to June 23. It was a tenuous lead of one game, but they clung to the top spot in the division.