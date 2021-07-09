St. Alphonsus School to celebrate 100 years

St. Alphonsus School is celebrating their 100th anniversary Friday, July 16th through Sunday, July 18th. They are welcoming all families to enjoy quality, fun time together playing games and doing activities on the school playground, which includes new playground equipment. On Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., the school will be open for everyone to walk around and reminisce on past memories and events. Pictures will be displayed, as well as music by teachers and past and present students. St. Alphonsus gear will be available for purchase. The 100th Celebration is open to everyone!