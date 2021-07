Ranking the top 100 players across all of the NFL’s lengthy history seems like an impossible task. But the folks at The Athletic are giving it a whirl, comparing players across decades and across positions to determine who is the best of the best. The list is being slowly rolled out— as of July 13 they’ve only revealed players 90-100, but among those 10 players towards the end of the list are two legendary Bears. Coming in at No. 96 is Hall of Fame tight end and iconic coach Mike Ditka, while Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary slots in a few spots ahead at No. 93.