ANOTHER OPINION: Unclassified UFO report won’t quell our imaginations
When it comes to UFOs, we don’t know the right answer. The truth is still out there. And it may be out there for a while. A new federal government report on UFOs couldn’t explain 143 of 144 military aviation encounters, which the government, never one to pass up the opportunity to create a clumsy acronym, now calls UAP, short for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. The one explainable encounter? A large, deflating balloon.www.goshennews.com
