ND FOOTBALL: Irish hoping for breakout seasons from wideout positions

SOUTH BEND — A question a majority of Notre Dame fans are probably asking themselves as we move closer to the 2021 season is who’s going to breakout at the wide receiver and tight end positions for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame will be without two of its top wideouts from a year ago, in terms of production, after Javon McKinley (42 receptions, 717 yards and three touchdowns) and Ben Skowronek (29 receptions, 439 yards and five touchdowns) both turned pro in the offseason.

Closer to the ball, one of college football’s best tight ends in Tommy Tremble decided to forego his senior season after a nice junior campaign in 2020. A physical blocker with solid hands at 6-4, 250, Tremble was drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the 83rd overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Losing that much production in an offseason would concern most coaching staffs at any level. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly knows there’s holes that will need to be filled if his offense is going to have the right amount of success this fall. The Irish have some experienced pieces that have the ability to have that success and make up for the loss of McKinley, Skowronek and Tremble.

EXPERIENCE OVER PRODUCTION

Notre Dame’s wide receiver room is filled with experienced players that have had to battle injuries or simply just haven’t lived up to expectations over their careers.

This spring, all eyes have been on seniors Avery Davis, Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins Jr. and Lawrence Keys III. The quartet of veterans have each spent a lot of time in South Bend, but for one reason or another, the contributions haven’t poured in.

Davis has played multiple positions during his career at Notre Dame, but he’s seemed to have finally found the right spot for him after hauling in 24 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.

Lenzy has blazing speed, but a pesky hamstring injury kept him from performing at his peak last season (seven catches, 63 yards and one touchdown).

For Keys III and Wilkins Jr., they both struggled to carve out consistent roles in 2020. Keys III spent a lot of time sidelined either due to COVID protocol or injury issues. He only managed five grabs for 51 yards. Wilkins Jr. made four catches against Duke in the season opener, but then only caught three the rest of the year.

“At receiver, more than anything, it’s about getting Wilkins, Lenzy and Keys at the next level.” said Kelly during spring practice in April. “Those three guys is where this is at. They have got to ascend to the championship level. They’ve been good, but I need them to get to that great level. They’re capable of it. This is really wrapped up in those three guys taking the next step. That’s assuming we get Kevin (Austin Jr.) back and, you know, Avery’s been steady for us in the slot.

“We’ve got a great tight end, two outstanding backs, three really with C’Bo (Flemister). We’ve got a pretty good offense there. But those three guys are really the key for us at the wide receiver position.”

Every player listed above flashed in the Blue-Gold Game on May 1, with Keys (five receptions, 115 yards) and Lenzy (five receptions, 88 yards) leading the way. Davis was right behind them with 84 yards on five catches, while Wilkins Jr. had two grabs for 35 yards.

The Irish will have some young guys coming in and vying for playing time as well after a really successful recruiting cycle. Deion Colzie (6-3, 200), Lorenzo Styles (6-1, 186) and Jayden Thomas (6-1, 185) were all four-star recruits out of high school and have the talent to contribute if Lenzy, Wilkins Jr., Davis and Keys III can’t stay healthy or don’t step up as expected.

MAYER WITH TOOLS TO REPLACE TREMBLE

It’s tough to replace a player like Tremble, but Michael Mayer is the type of tight end with the tools to do so.

As a freshman a season ago, Mayer was consistent in the passing game, registering at least one catch in every contest during 2020. He ended the season by hauling in a career-high seven catches for 62 yards against Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Mayer ended the year with 42 catches for 450 yards and two touchdowns. For a freshman tight end, it was something the Independence, Kentucky native could build on going into the next season.

“My blocking needs to get better,” said Mayer to the media earlier this spring. “I made some mistakes there. Obviously, overall, play-wise and playbook-wise, coming in as a freshman, there are mental mistakes, but I would say I had a few missed catches. That was bad, too. I had some very bad missed catches, so I’ve been working on my hands a lot.”

Mayer is at the top of the depth chart, but he can’t be the only tight end making key contributions on the field later this year.

George Takacs is a senior who’s seen some playing time during his long career in South Bend. He hauled in three catches for 32 yards during the Blue-Gold Game while Mayer sat due to injury.

After him, freshman Mitchell Evans — a former three-star recruit from Wadsworth, Ohio — had a good spring and capped it off with three catches for 59 yards in the Blue-Gold Game.

“If it’s just Mayer, you can make it difficult for your offense to be explosive,” said Kelly this spring. “We have to make teams pay if they want to try to take him out of the game. … If it’s Mayer being doubled, we have to have some other players that can make big plays one-on-one.”