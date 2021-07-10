Boxing Legend Chris Eubank’s Son Dies at 29

The son of boxing legend Chris Eubank has reportedly died. Representatives of Chris Eubank say that his son, Sebastian, died just days before he turned 30 years old. Eubank, a legendary British middleweight boxer, said that he and his family were “devastated” to hear the news of his son’s passing. He died in Dubai where he was living at the time, leaving behind his wife Salma and his one-month-old son Raheem. According to reports, Sebastian was found dead on a beach, after apparently drowning.