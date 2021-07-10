Cancel
Combat Sports

Boxing Legend Chris Eubank’s Son Dies at 29

By Quentin Blount
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
The son of boxing legend Chris Eubank has reportedly died. Representatives of Chris Eubank say that his son, Sebastian, died just days before he turned 30 years old. Eubank, a legendary British middleweight boxer, said that he and his family were “devastated” to hear the news of his son’s passing. He died in Dubai where he was living at the time, leaving behind his wife Salma and his one-month-old son Raheem. According to reports, Sebastian was found dead on a beach, after apparently drowning.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

Related
Celebritiesfightsports.tv

Chris Eubank Jr Reacts To The Sudden Death Of His Brother

The third oldest son of professional boxer Chris Eubank and brother to Chris Eubank Jr, Sebastian Eubank was found dead on the beach in Dubai. Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of death, with the likely cause being attributed to drowning. After hearing the devastating news Chris Eubank Jr...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 With Brutal Knockout

Son of Kostya Tszyu, Tim Tszyu marched on in his professional boxing career once more today in Australia with another impressive performance at 154 lbs. Striking this time in the third round. Opponent Steve Spark got caught with a crunching body punch sequence in the end:. Great shot. Great finish.
Combat Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Sebastian Eubank, Chris Eubank’s son, died just days before his 30th birthday.

Sebastian Eubank, Chris Eubank’s son, died just days before his 30th birthday. Sebastian Eubank, Chris Eubank’s son, died just days before his 30th birthday. The professional boxer died on Friday morning in Dubai, where he lived, according to his father’s agents. He was born in Brighton and was the third oldest of Eubank’s five children.
WorldThe Independent

James DeGale’s Olympic gold medal and MBE stolen during Euro 2020 final

James DeGale has appealed for help after revealing the Olympic gold medal he won at the 2008 Beijing Games and his MBE were stolen from his parents’ house during the Euro 2020 final on Sunday evening. DeGale overcame Emilio Correa in the middleweight final, having previously defeated Mohamed Hikal, Shawn...
Musicboxingnewsandviews.com

Son Of Boxing Legend Shows The Way To Peace In The Middle East

Some tragic news has hit the boxing world with the unexpected death of Sebastian Eubank, son of renowned world champion Chris Eubank, who passed away in the Middle East suddenly in Dubai. He was just 29-years-old. A former professional boxer and mixed martial arts fighter but a man of considerable...
Combat SportsPosted by
The Spun

Son Of Boxing Legend Reportedly Found Dead At 29

Sebastian Eubank, son of boxing legend Chris Eubank, was reportedly found dead on a beach in Dubai this week. He was just 29 years old. Chris released a statement on Friday to address his son’s death. He is, understandably, in disbelief. Sebastian was just a few days away from his 30th birthday.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Boxing World Reacts To The Sudden Death Of Son Of Boxing Legend

Boxing like life can throw tragic bits of news out of nowhere into its mix. It has certainly happened at the moment in the boxing world. Son of boxing legend Chris Eubank, Sebastian Eubank, has passed away at just 29 years of age. Something that has stunned the boxing world.
Celebritiesworldboxingnews.net

Pre-existing condition caused death of tragic 29-year-old Seb Eubank

Seb Eubank was a 29-year-old fighter who looked as though he could go fifteen rounds with the best of them. Super-fit and with a physique many could only dream of having. The son of former world champion Chris Eubank and brother of current British star Chris Eubank Jr. had the world at his fists. He could be whatever he wanted to be.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Chris Eubank Jr. pours out emotions over brother Seb’s tragic death

World middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. released his emotions this weekend following the tragic news that his brother Seb was found dead in Dubai. Eubank, a two-time IBO champion, was devastated at the news his younger sibling had perished at the tender age of 29. The 31-year-old, currently on course...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Mauricio Lara faces Josh Warrington in rematch on Sept.4th

Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington will rematch in an epic showdown at Emerald Headingley Stadium on Saturday, September 4, live worldwide on DAZN. The co-main event will also feature undisputed Lightweight World Champion Katie Taylor, who puts all her belts on the line against IBF Mandatory Challenger Jennifer Han. ‘The...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Joyce-Takam Quick Quotes

Heavyweight Carlos Takam (39-5-1, 28 KOs) is gunning for Anthony Joshua once he has sorted out Joe Joyce (12-0, 11 KOs) at SSE Arena, London on July 24, live on BT Sport. Carlos Takam: “The story between Joshua and me is not finished. There is unfinished business with Joshua. That fight still hurts me. I took that fight at ten days’ notice. The referee stopped the fight and I don’t know why. Nobody ever told me. I was also meant to fight Usyk twice, but it never happened and he didn’t want me.”

