MMA’s biggest star is ready to run it back for a third time. Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he faces Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout from the T-Mobile Arena that tops a loaded UFC 264 fight card. The two met just six months ago with Poirier scoring revenge in a shocking second-round TKO. This came after the two first met in 2014 with McGregor scoring the first-round TKO on his rise to superstardom.