PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Ward's coaching journey brings him back home to Westview

TOPEKA — Jesse Ward has been coaching soccer in the area for nearly two decades. Now, it’s time for the veteran coach to return home.

Ward was hired as the new Westview girls soccer coach in late May, taking over for former coach Ryan Yoder. Ward played soccer in high school for the Warriors, graduating in the spring of 1997 before getting involved with the coaching scene in 2004.

“It’s been a while,” said Ward of returning to Westview. “I’ve been here quite a bit. I coached at Lakeland a little bit, I coached at Bethany. So, I played here, and then coached at some of their bigger rivals. Usually when I’m back here, we’re competing against each other. It’s different; still trying to get used to it.”

As Ward mentioned, he coached at two of Westview’s bigger rivals, Lakeland and Bethany Christian, over the years. He started as an assistant boys coach at Lakeland in 2004 before taking over as head coach of the Lakers’ program in 2007. Lakeland won its first boys soccer sectional title in 2011 under Ward’s guidance, who held the head coach role through the 2013 season.

Ward then spent a few years coaching at the club level, spending time with the Middlebury Magic and Elkhart County United from 2014-16. Ward then found his way back to the high school ranks, joining the Bethany Christian boys program as an assistant coach starting with the 2017 season. He spent the last four seasons in that role before taking the head girls job at Westview.

After leaving Bethany, Ward didn’t think he’d coach soccer this year. His daughter, Kelsie, will be a freshman at Westview, and Ward wanted to be more of a parent than anything else. His job as director of purchasing at Jayco can be stressful, though, and having an outlet like coaching soccer is what drew him to applying for the Westview opening.

“I work a lot, so I just kind of needed something different to break up the work monogamy and all the overwhelming things that go with it,” Ward said. “That was the intriguing thing: I needed something different. So, here we are.”

Ward was hired relatively late into the school year, meaning he didn’t have that much time to meet with players before summer began. Despite an expedited start to the summer, Ward has been impressed by the number of players who have come out for summer workouts. He said one of his goals as coach is to get the number of players on the roster high enough to field a full junior varsity team.

“We figured, based on the numbers last year and just looking at the roster, it might be a two-year process (to have a full JV team), if not more,” Ward said. “We have a big freshman class. We have an influx of some girls that didn’t play last year. So, we’re carrying the numbers, based on call-outs and what we’re seeing, that could facilitate a full JV team this year. So, we’re hoping those numbers hold into practices on August 2nd.”

This is the first time Ward has been involved with girls soccer at this level, so he’s expecting some learning curves in his first season.

“I’m not going to lie: I don’t know much about girls soccer, as in who the coaches are in the area,” Ward said. “I know more on the boys side because that’s where I’ve spent more time. … Just trying to learn and soak up as much information on who we have, but also who our opponents are on the girls side. Doing a little bit of research there.”

Westview is coming off a girls soccer season where they went 7-8-2, losing in the sectional semifinals to Bethany Christian. Ward has seen a lot of good work from his players this summer so far and is hopeful for what the 2021 season could bring to the program.

“Overall, it’s been really positive; all of the workouts have been positive,” Ward said. “So, we’ll see. Come August 2nd, we’ll have all the pieces together, try to start assembling that puzzle and see what we’ve got. But so far, the attitudes and work ethic have been great.”