Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

OUTDOORS: The wonders of Yellowstone

Montrose Daily Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring my lifetime, I have been very fortunate to visit many of our country’s national parks. I guess the one that is closest to my heart would be the Everglades, after spending so many years hunting and fishing in the area. Second for me would of course be our own Rocky Mountain National Park. If you live in Colorado and have not been there, take the time. It is well worth it.

www.montrosepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Park#Yellowstone Lake#Camping#Railroads#Woodstock#American#Old Faithful
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
LifestylePosted by
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Set Foot In A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors. America is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic wild places on earth. The protection and preservation of those world class wild places, and the wild things that inhabit them, would not be possible without the National Park Service (NPS).
AnimalsNews On 6

Woman Injured By Bison In Yellowstone National Park Flown To Hospital

A bison has injured a hiker in Yellowstone National Park. How the bison hurt the woman Sunday near a trail at the northern end of Yellowstone Lake was not known, but she had significant injuries, park spokeswoman Linda Veress said. "We're not clear how the encounter with the bison occurred,"...
IndustryPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone geyser goes quiet

Steamboat Geyser, considered the world’s tallest active geyser, which has been erupting semi-regularly for the past two years, has slowed down dramatically and has been silent for over a month. According to a website tracking each eruption, the last time Steamboat erupted was May 31st when it continued spewing water into the air for an impressive 10 minutes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone swarmed by earthquakes

Record numbers of visitors to Yellowstone National Park may have been a bit shaken today as a continuous swarm of earthquakes caused tremors through the park beginning a little before noon today, local time. Nearly 150 quakes had been recorded as of 5pm on Friday with magnitudes reaching 3.2 and...
TravelPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Record weekend in Yellowstone

It was a record Independence Day Weekend in Yellowstone National Park last weekend. Parkwide vehicle entries through the Fourth of July weekend showed an 8% increase over the same weekend in 2019. 2021 was compared to 2019 instead of 2020 because of COVID-19. Altogether, 46,845 visits were recorded in Yellowstone...
TravelTree Hugger

10 Fantastic Facts About Yellowstone National Park

Widely known as the world’s very first national park, Yellowstone National Park was established on March 1, 1872. Encompassing 3,472 square miles (over 2.2 million acres), Yellowstone stretches through Wyoming and into Montana and Idaho, bringing with it deep canyons, rivers, forests, hot springs, and geysers, including the famous Old Faithful.
Earth ScienceIndependent Record

Caldera chronicles: An outlier of Yellowstone's thermal areas: the travertine of Mammoth Hot Springs

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week's contribution is from Pat Shanks, research geologist emeritus with the U.S. Geological Survey. Three main varieties of hot spring fluids are recognized in Yellowstone: alkaline-chloride, acid-sulfate and calcium-carbonate waters. Previous editions...
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Photo: Lunchtime on the Yellowstone

A garter snake rests on the bank of the Yellowstone River and swallows a catfish after a successful hunt in the water Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Duck Creek Fishing Access near Billings. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, garter snakes are excellent swimmers and frequently feed on...
Yellowstone County, MTmybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone: Nearly 1 Million Visitors in Busiest June Ever

Yellowstone National Park experienced its busiest June on record with nearly a million visitors – placing 2021 on track to beat yearly attendance records. Yellowstone officials released the visitation numbers for June 2021 – and they’re staggering. Once again, post-pandemic tourism fuels the desire to get into the national parks, and the numbers show it.
LifestyleForbes

What Are The Odds Of Dying In A National Park This Summer?

This summer, ESCAPE FROM COVID-19 is a road movie. So by car, truck, van, RV and bus, Americans are packing our precious National Parks. And unfortunately, some will die. But are you safer traveling to the parks than staying home?. U.S. National Parks experienced 2,727 visitor deaths from 2007 to...
Lexington, TNLexington Progress

Outdoor Truths

Habitat is a word used quite often in the world of the outdoorsman. If you have lived more than a couple of decades, you have witnessed changes in the habitat in the area you live and/or hunt. As our population increases, houses will continue to take land that is the home to a variety of animals. There is no doubt, not only are we squeezing the animal population into smaller quarters, but we are also changing much of the landscape in a way that drives out certain creatures and invites others in. For instance, there was a time in my area when quail were plentiful. Just about every farm would be home to a few coveys that would reproduce from year to year. Now, if a farmer sees a covey of quail, it becomes headline news to every hunter in the area. There are many reasons for this change and while some are human related, all are not. Again, it may be the increase of predator animals, like coyotes, have increased or even the number of hawks who love to feed on these tasty birds. But regardless, as habitat changes, so does everything around it. Sometimes, however, the problem lies within our own piece of property. It may be the neighbor is doing just fine in holding certain animals, (let’s say deer) but they are…
Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

The Washington Outdoors Report: Outdoors roundup

SNOQUALMIE PASS WILDLIFE CROSSINGS – Those multi-million-dollar wildlife crossings under and over Interstate 90 (east of Snoqualmie Pass), are getting some good use by area wildlife and reducing traffic collisions. The Washington State Department of Transportation posted a tweet on their Snoqualmie Pass Twitter page showing video of deer, elk, and other animals using the crossings day and night.
HobbiesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Outdoor experiences

Fishing and hunting are enjoyed by young and old, male and female, but those are not the only pastimes for residents of northeast Indiana. Bird-watching, hiking, camping, and all manner of sports activities are done daily. The Journal Gazette would like to showcase all manner of recreational activities on the weekly Recreation page.
hometownfocus.us

Arrowhead Outdoors

Walleye: Anglers have noticed that the walleye bite continues to improve, especially the shallow water bite. Anglers fishing for panfish on weed lines ended up catching more walleyes then panfish. Leech under a bobber was the best technique here. Anglers found nice walleyes here in four to six feet of water. Best colors continue to be orange, chartreuse, and gold.
MusicIndependent Record

Outdoor Briefs

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will present a free talk titled “Night Skies at Lewis & Clark Caverns” every Saturday this month. This weekly program will begin at 8 p.m. in the park’s campground amphitheater. FWP Ranger Ramona Radonich will guide visitors through the constellations and tell the stories...
Travelupr.org

Zion National Park Sets All-Time Record For Visitors In A Month

According to Zion National Park officials, the park set a new all-time visitation record in June, shattering the previous record. Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh says approximately 670,000 people visited the park in June, surpassing the previous record of 629,000 visitors in July 2019. Zion is still assessing damage caused by...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Yellowstone’s most famous geyser could shut down, with huge ramifications

If temperatures rise 10F by the century’s end as projected, Old Faithful could stop erupting, and the snowpack that feeds rivers throughout the west may disappear. When a band of geological surveyors and US army scouts mapped out what would become Yellowstone in 1870, the geysers and springs seemed endless – a land so unbound that Congress moved to name it the world’s first national park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy