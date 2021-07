It didn’t take until the final two minutes of a Milwaukee Bucks win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals for a game-changing call by the officials. The play of mightiest significance came with 3:38 left in the game, when Jrue Holiday went in for a fastbreak layup with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker fouling him with both hands. No whistle blew, and it was significant at the time because Booker was one foul away from being sent to the bench.