Garden Myths – are they fact or fiction? Let’s look at 10 of them and see what the research says. FACT: If your compost pile has anything but a pleasant earthy smell, it’s not being properly worked. Anaerobic composting means there might be a lack of oxygen in the pile. It will break down slowly but still have a swampy odor. You must turn the pile regularly to introduce oxygen and help mitigate any odor. Adding dry leaves and some soil will help keep the materials from turning slimy. Remember DO NOT ADD any meat products.