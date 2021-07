Today we are going to take a look at a very controversial topic in the tournament bass fishing world. The question: Should bass tournaments be banned during the summer months? Before I give you my perspective, let me give you a little food for thought. There are groups out there that would like to ban all bass fishing. People who think it’s a very cruel sport that causes major pain and anxiety to bass when they are caught. Now even though there’s been no scientific proof to substantiate this claim of pain and torture to bass, that doesn’t seem to discourage these groups from showing up at boat ramps in protest.